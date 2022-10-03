SBS Urdu

Urdu News 03 October 2022

SBS Urdu

Syrian refugee crisis deepens

Syrian refugee crisis deepens Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2022 at 4:58pm
By Nida Tahseen
Source: SBS

For latest updates in Urdu.

Published 3 October 2022 at 4:58pm
By Nida Tahseen
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Two men have died in a helicopter crash in Western Australia's wheatbelt region.
  • The clean-up continues in Florida after the Hurricane Ian wipe-
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Syrian refugee crisis deepens

اردو خبریں 3 اکتوبر 2022

INDONESIA SOCCER RIOT

129 dead at an Indonesian football game after police fire tear gas at the crowd-Urdu News Sunday 2 Oct. 2022

optus

Optus breach reveals need to rapidly strengthen privacy laws, says government

bb53ff68-2ead-4ec2-8da0-3512f3112a60.jfif

Local sports clubs oozing with South Asian talent