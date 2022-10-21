SBS Urdu

Urdu News Friday 21 October 2022

SBS Urdu

VIC FLOODS

SES personnel help a family leaving their home in Shepparton, Victoria, Sunday, October 16, 2022. The flooding crisis has worsened in Victoria's north with residents told to move to higher ground. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2022 at 3:16pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS

Australian leaders work to maintain ties with the UK after Prime Minister Liz Truss decides to step down. The Murray River expected to peak today in the flood emergency For more details listen to Urdu News

Published 21 October 2022 at 3:16pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare healthcare cards in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. The Federal government has indicated there could be further changes to planned Medicare reforms after dumping a controversial GP rebate. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

Government to investigate Medicare rorts allegations

VIC FLOODS

Urdu News Wednesday 19 October 2022

NTEU New South Wales Twitter

How protest by ‘Zoom picketing' is impacting online lectureing in Sydney University ?

CRICKET ENGLAND PAKISTAN

World of sports: T20 World cup starts with upsets and the shining stars of the Pakistan Junior League