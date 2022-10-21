Urdu News Friday 21 October 2022

SES personnel help a family leaving their home in Shepparton, Victoria, Sunday, October 16, 2022. The flooding crisis has worsened in Victoria's north with residents told to move to higher ground. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
Published 21 October 2022 at 3:16pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS
Australian leaders work to maintain ties with the UK after Prime Minister Liz Truss decides to step down. The Murray River expected to peak today in the flood emergency For more details listen to Urdu News
Published 21 October 2022 at 3:16pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS
Share