Urdu News Monday 07 November 2022

Australia's inflation rate is the highest it's been in decades.

Australia's inflation rate is the highest it's been in decades. Source: AAP / AAP / Morgan Sette

Published 7 November 2022 at 6:10pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
A seawall of sandbags placed in front of Parliament House by Torres Strait Islanders calling for more action against climate change . Authorities warn Australians are likely to lose around four-billion-dollars [[$4 billion]] to scammers this year For more details listen to Urdu News

