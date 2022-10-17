Urdu News Monday 17 October 2022

SBS Urdu

A car is seen submerged in flood in Traralgon, Victoria, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Thousands of Victorians have been left without power as wild winds and flooding hit the state. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Published 17 October 2022 at 6:35pm, updated 4 hours ago at 6:39pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS

Higher grocery prices expected as flooding continues across Australia's eastern seaboard . An investigation finds billions of dollars are being rorted from Medicare each year. For more details listen to Urdu news

