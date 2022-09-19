SBS Urdu

Urdu News Monday 19 September 2022

SBS Urdu

National Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London ahead of her funeral. The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19th, and approximately 500 dignitaries from around the world will attend the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the national mourning funeral. Credit: Keita Iijima/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2022 at 1:01pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS

The federal government creates a new disaster management body ahead of a difficult summer.Motorists are being warned of double demerit points on Australian roads ahead of the national day of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II. For more details listen to Urdu news

Published 19 September 2022 at 1:01pm
Presented by Warda Waqar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TRAINS NSW

Urdu News 14 September 2022

AUS dollars

A new face on Australia's coins

AUS dollars

آسٹریلیا کے سکوں پر اب نظر آئے گا ایک نیا چہرہ

Pakistan beat Australia to qualify for Over 60's Cricket World Cup final. Source: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association

Over 60's Cricket World Cup: Pakistan's Syed Kazmi scores 120 in nail biting match against Rest of the World