Urdu News Thursday 29 September 2022

General view of an Optus store in Sydney, Thursday, September 22, 2022. Optus customers' private information could be compromised after a cyber attack hit the phone and internet provider. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Published 29 September 2022 at 2:35pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Source: SBS
Parliament considering introducing urgent reforms to the country's privacy laws following Optus data breach, U-N Security Council to convene over Nordstream One pipeline damage and in sport, Pakistan defeated England to take a 2-3 lead in the series.
