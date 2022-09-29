Urdu News Thursday 29 September 2022

SBS Urdu

Thursday 29 September 2022

General view of an Optus store in Sydney, Thursday, September 22, 2022. Optus customers' private information could be compromised after a cyber attack hit the phone and internet provider. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 29 September 2022 at 2:35pm
Presented by Afnan Malik
Parliament considering introducing urgent reforms to the country's privacy laws following Optus data breach, U-N Security Council to convene over Nordstream One pipeline damage and in sport, Pakistan defeated England to take a 2-3 lead in the series.

