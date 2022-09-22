US prosecutors to decide whether to proceed with new trial for Adnan Syed

Adnan Syed's mother, center, Shamim Syed, celebrates with friends outside of the courthouse after the hearing Monday, September 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Adnan Syed was 19 when he was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, whose body was found buried in the woods in 1999. Prosecutors last week asked the court to throw out his conviction, saying a year-long case review had turned up two "alternative suspects". Syed will be released into home detention. Now 41, his shackles were taken off in court on Monday after nearly 23 years behind bars. Photo by Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Baltimore Sun/TNS/ABACA/PA