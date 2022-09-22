US prosecutors to decide whether to proceed with new trial for Adnan Syed

Adnan Syed's mother, center, Shamim Syed, celebrates with friends outside of the courthouse after the hearing Monday, September 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Adnan Syed was 19 when he was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, whose body was found buried in the woods in 1999. Prosecutors last week asked the court to throw out his conviction, saying a year-long case review had turned up two "alternative suspects". Syed will be released into home detention. Now 41, his shackles were taken off in court on Monday after nearly 23 years behind bars. Photo by Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Baltimore Sun/TNS/ABACA/PA
Published 22 September 2022 at 3:30pm
By Tanya Dendrinos, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Nida Tahseen
Source: SBS
A judge in the United States has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed [[ad-NAHN SY-ed]] after a year-long review found the State had failed to share evidence which could have helped his defence. The case gained worldwide attention thanks to the 2014 true crime podcast, Serial, which cast doubt over his guilt. Prosecutors will now decide whether to proceed with a new trial or drop the charges. More in the podcast.
