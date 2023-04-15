'We share the happiness and blessing of Eid, Ramadan': Professor Samina Yasmeen
Professor Samina Yasmeen is a recipient of the Order of Australia.
In this episode, we continue our journey of exploring the ways prominent Australian Muslim women are celebrating Ramadan and Eid. Order of Australia recipient, Professor Samina Yasmeen, has earned a reputation as one of Australia's foremost researchers and commentators on Muslim identity. Find out how she shares the joy of Eid and Ramadan with other Australians.
Share