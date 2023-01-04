SBS Urdu

New Year Resolutions: A tradition that follows first day of each year in Australia

Published 4 January 2023 at 11:51am
By Nida Tahseen
Setting up new year resolutions at the start of each year is a tradition that has been followed by millions of people for decades. Some take them very seriously, but others just forget them. It is a way to reflect upon our previous year's activities and help us to set new milestones for the year ahead. Let's hear what people living in different parts of Australia has to say about their New year Resolutions.

