FIFA Worldcup semifinalists decided and Australia won the test series against West indies

Australia West Indies Cricket

The Australian team pose with their trophy after their 2-0 cricket test series win over the West Indies in Adelaide, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby) Source: AP / James Elsby/AP

Published 11 December 2022 at 5:33pm, updated an hour ago at 7:17pm
Quarter-final wrap-up - Morocco creates history to stun Portugal, France eliminates England. Australia has completed a dominating win at Adelaide Oval, defeating West Indies by 419 runs inside a session on day four to take the Test series 2-0.

Pakistani bowler Abrar Ahmed (24) took seven wickets of England on his first day as a Test match cricketer in Multan
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, left, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket England's Ben Duckett during the second day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) Source: AP / Anjum Naveed/AP

