پشاور کی مسجد میں خودکش حملہ آور کیسے داخل ہوا؟

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

In this handout photo released by Pakistan's Police Department, security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer, who were killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, officials said. (Pakistan's Police Department via AP) Credit: AP

پاکستان کے شمال مغربی شہر پشاور میں انتہائی مضبوط حفاظتی احاطے میں ایک پرہجوم مسجد کے اندر خودکش بمبار کے خود کو دھماکے سے اڑا لینے کے بعد امدادی کارکن لاشیں نکال رہے ہیں اور بچ جانے والوں کی تلاش کر رہے ہیں۔

