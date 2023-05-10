عمران خان کی گرفتاری اور ملکی صورتحال پر آسٹریلیا میں مقیم پاکستانی کیا کہتے ہیں؟

epa10618573 Pakistani security officials stand guard on a road, a day after violent protests broke out across the country following the arrest of Imran Khan, former prime minister and head of the opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, in Peshawar, the provincial capital of KPK province, Pakistan, 10 May 2023. At least four people died and dozens more were injured on 09 May in disturbances across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Khan, spokespeople for his PTI party said. The government shut down Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube in much of the country, blocking both the internet and mobile data. Authorities suspended the right of assembly in the capital Islamabad and throughout Khan's native province of Punjab. Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary law enforcement corps, on 09 May apprehended former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, while he was attending a bail hearing in court in Islamabad. Khan, who had been ousted from his position as prime minister by parliament in a vote of no-confidence, is currently facing multiple charges of corruption and terrorism. EPA/FAYYAZ AHMED Source: EPA / FAYYAZ AHMED/EPA