اردو خبریں جمعرات 08 دسمبر 2022

Australia Bali Bombing

A commemorative plaque with the names of victims is adorned with flowers during a memorial ceremony in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, honoring the victims of the 2002 Bali bombing that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians, and seven Americans. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP

تاریخِ اشاعت 8/12/2022 2:39pm بجے
پیش کار Afnan Malik
ذریعہ: SBS
Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, addresses supporters during an election campaign in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Pakistan will hold general election on July 25. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

پاکستان رپورٹ: تحریک انصاف کی اسملیاں تحلیل کرنے کے لیے حکمت عملی تیار

AFL Pakistan Team

اے ایف ایل :پاکستان کے لئے ایک اور کھیل میں روشن مستقبل

Road Safety

سڑکوں پر محفوظ رہنے کے لیے موسم گرما کی وارننگ

A man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia building.

اردو خبریں منگل 06 دسمبر 2022