A commemorative plaque with the names of victims is adorned with flowers during a memorial ceremony in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, honoring the victims of the 2002 Bali bombing that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians, and seven Americans. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP
تاریخِ اشاعت 8/12/2022 2:39pm بجے
پیش کار Afnan Malik
ذریعہ: SBS
Available in other languages
اردو خبریں جمعرات 08 دسمبر 2022
تاریخِ اشاعت 8/12/2022 2:39pm بجے
پیش کار Afnan Malik
ذریعہ: SBS
Available in other languages
شئیر