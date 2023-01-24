اردو خبریں منگل 24 جنوری 2023

Alice Springs (Eastern Arrernte: Mparntwe) is the third-largest town in the Northern Territory, the town is situated roughly in Australia's geographic centre. (Photo by: Paolo Picciotto/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Paolo Picciotto/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group

- وزیر اعظم انتھونی البانیس ایلس اسپرنگس پہنچ گئے ہیں۔ - آسٹریلیا ڈے پر وکٹوریہ پولیس کا ڈرائیوروں کے خلاف کریک ڈاؤن۔ - کوئنز لینڈ آسٹریلیا میں جلد کے کینسر کا دارالحکومت بن گیا۔

