Gặp gỡ Leila và Ziad | Learn English videos
Trò chuyện xã giao| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep5
Mô tả ngôi nhà| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep6
Các hoạt động giải trí| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep4
Nhắn tin về công việc| Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep3
Mở tài khoản ngân hàng | Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep2
Đến hiệu thuốc tây xin lời khuyên | Meet Leila & Ziad | Ep1
