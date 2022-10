Gần 200 người chết trong các cuộc biểu tình chống chính phủ ở Iran

A demonstration to support the Iranian women and protesters in Iran at Republic Square Paris, France, on october 09, 2022. Iranian Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly violating the country's hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked days of violent protests across Iran and demonstrations in other major cities around the world.(Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images