"Đó không phải là một vụ giẫm đạp, mà là một tai nạn diễn ra chậm chạp và đau đớn."

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 01: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and cabinet members pay tribute to the victims of the Halloween celebration stampede, on the street near the scene on November 01, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. One hundred and fifty-one people have been reported killed and at least 150 others were injured in a deadly stampede on October 29 in Seoul's Itaewon district, after huge crowds of people gathered for Halloween parties, according to fire authorities. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images