Phần Lan trở thành thành viên thứ 31 của NATO

Military personnel raise the flag of Finland during a flag raising ceremony on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Finland joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Source: AP / Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP