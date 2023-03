Á Châu ngày nay: Chín nước Đông Nam Á bỏ phiếu lên án cuộc chiến của Nga ở Ukraine

Results of the vote on resolution in support of Ukraine during General Assembly Emergency session on Russian aggression against Ukraine vote at UN Headquarters in New York on February 23, 2023. Members of UN voted to approve resolution of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and a halt to fighting. Vote was 141 for, 7 against and 32 abstained, 13 countries did not vote. All amendments were voted down. Credit: Lev Radin/Sipa USA/AAPIMAGE