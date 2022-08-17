Australia

Government to fund 20,000 university places for disadvantaged students in bid to address skills shortages

An extra 20,000 university places in 2023 and 2024 will be allocated to marginalised Australians in a bid to tackle acute skills shortages.

JASON CLARE TEACHER WORKFORCE PRESSER

Education Minister Jason Clare. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

The government will fund 20,000 additional university places for students from under-represented backgrounds to address skills shortages in certain industries.

The additional places will be split over two years starting from 2023.

Nurses, teachers and childcare workers are among the sectors that will be targeted, Education Minister Jason Clare says.

"What I've required universities to do is to allocate those spots to young people who are under-represented at universities today," the minister told AAP.

"Aussies from poor backgrounds, from the bush, Indigenous backgrounds, disabled Australians, Australians who are the first in their family to go to university.

"I don't want us to be a country where your chances in life depend upon your postcode, your parents or the colour of your skin and that's why I've taken this deliberate action."

More than $485 million has been allocated to the sector over the next four years.

Mr Clare will hold further consultations with universities ahead of the
jobs and skills summit
at the start of September, following an education roundtable last week.
Share
1 min read
Published 17 August 2022 at 11:04am
Source: AAP

