At least three Labor MPs did not receive confirmation of the renunciations of their dual citizenships until candidate nominations for the 2016 Federal Election were closed.

Labor MP David Feeney will ask to be referred to the High Court if documents confirming UK authorities received his citizenship renunciation don’t show up in the next few days.

Mr Feeney is among three Labor MPs to be caught up in the dual citizenship saga after parliament’s citizenship register was made public on Tuesday.

Two other Labor MPs did not receive confirmation their British citizenship was renounced until after the close of candidate nominations for the 2016 Federal Election.

Through a new citizenship disclosure regime enforced by the federal government, it has been revealed Labor's Justine Keay completed the form renouncing her citizenship in May last year.

But the documents were not received by the UK Home Office until June 16 last year and not registered until July 11.

The close of nominations for candidates was June 9.

Ms Keay has been under a dual citizenship cloud for several weeks amid pressure from the Turnbull government to clarify her status.

West Australian Labor MP Josh Wilson did not receive his confirmation from British authorities of his renunciation until June 24.

Mr Wilson, who was born in London, sent the forms on May 12 last year.

In his declaration, Mr Wilson said he took all necessary steps to renounce his citizenship.

Victorian Labor MP David Feeney in his declaration admitted he never received confirmation of his renunciation from UK authorities.

Mr Feeney’s father was born in Ireland.

In his declaration he said he signed documents prepared for him in October 2007 on the steps he needed to renounce any inherited British citizenship.

"As far as I am ware those documents were sent to the relevant British and Irish authorities as required at the time," he wrote.

"In November 2017, I sought confirmation from the Irish ambassador about my renunciation of any Irish citizenship I may have had in 2007. Further inquiries are being made of the Irish embassy to confirm receipt of my renunciation of any entitlement of Irish citizenship."

Addressing parliament following the disclosure, Mr Feeney said he would ask to be referred to the High Court if the documents confirming his renunciation don't show up by the time the issue is dealt with in House of Representatives.

“I accept that at this moment my status as a citizenship under UK law remains unclear," he said.

Liberal MP Jason Falinski in his declaration said he was confident he was not a Polish citizen through descent but did not provide any letters of confirmation.