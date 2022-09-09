A gun salute and national day of mourning: Here's how Australia will mark the Queen's death

Flags around Australia are being flown at half-mast and federal parliament has been suspended as the nation mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.





Australians woke on Friday morning to news the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland, at the age of 96 years old.





A gun salute will be held at Australia's Parliament House at dusk on Friday, with one round fired for every year of the Queen's life.





On Saturday, the Governor-General David Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other members of parliament will lay a wreath at the Queen's Terrace.





Parliament will be suspended for 15 days and flags will likely remain at half-mast until the day after the Queen's funeral, except for Saturday, when Prince Charles is proclaimed as the new sovereign.





The House of Representatives was expected to sit next week but this may be rescheduled.



The Australian flag flies at half mast on top of Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 9, 2022. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Both Mr Albanese and the Governor-General are expected to fly to London to attend the Queen's Lying in State in Westminister Hall, as well as her funeral in 10 day's time.





A National Day of Mourning will be held following the return of the prime minister and Governor-General from London, with a moment's silence to be observed. A date for this has yet to be announced.



Sydney Opera House to be lit up

The NSW and Victorian governments have also announced tributes to the Queen.





In Sydney, bells were scheduled to ring around midday on Friday at the GPO clock tower, Town Hall and St Andrews. The bells were tolled 96 times, representing each year of the Queen's life.





The Sydney Opera House sails were also due to be lit up from 7.30pm to midnight on Friday, and from 6.30pm to midnight on Saturday.





“The late Queen Elizabeth II played an important role to the people of Australia during her reign and the lighting of the Sydney Opera House is a fitting tribute on behalf of the people of Australia,” Mr Albanese said in a statement.





The sails of the Sydney Opera House will be lit up on Friday and Saturday night as a tribute to the Queen. Source: AAP NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the tribute on the country's most recognized icon would be a symbolic gesture on behalf of the NSW Government.





“The tribute on the sails will recognise Her late Majesty’s immense contribution to our state and nation, a fitting tribute as she officially opened the Sydney Opera House in 1973,” Mr Perrottet said.





Mourners wishing to lay a floral tribute are being asked to leave these near the gates of Government House Sydney, at Parade Ground inside the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. However, a donation to charity is being encouraged.





In Melbourne, mourners can lay flowers at the gates of Government House, and a tribute book will be available for people to sign.





Members of the public have also been placing flowers outside St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney, and signing a condolence book there.



A member of the public places a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II at the entrance of St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney, Friday, September 9, 2022. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi Members of the public leave messages of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at St. Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE People can also leave a message of condolence at Parliament House, or on the Prime Minister and Cabinet's website at pmc.gov.au , or the Governor-General's website at gg.gov.au





Flowers can be left at the curved walls outside Australia's Parliament House.





On Friday, Mr Albanese remembered the late Queen as a monarch who "let her humanity show" and someone who performed her duty with "fidelity, integrity and humour".





"There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love'," Mr Albanese said in a statement.





"She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious but steadfast too. In particular, we recall the sympathy and personal kindness she extended to Australians afflicted by tragedy and disaster."



