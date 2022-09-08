Australia

'Grief is the price we pay for love': Anthony Albanese pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

The Queen died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday evening.

Queen Elizabeth II greeted a large crowd in Federation Square during her Australian visit to Melbourne on Wednesday, 26 October 2011. Source: AAP / DAVID CROSLING

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday evening in Scotland.

Mr Albanese remembered the late Queen as a monarch who "let her humanity show" and someone who performed her duty with "fidelity, integrity and humour".

"There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: 'Grief is the price we pay for love'," Mr Albanese said in a statement.
"She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious but steadfast too. In particular, we recall the sympathy and personal kindness she extended to Australians afflicted by tragedy and disaster."

Mr Albanese said the Queen's passing marks "the end of an era".

"This time of mourning will pass but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians always held Her Majesty will never fade."

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 peacefully at her home in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd said the Queen's affection for Australia was "as profound as it was enduring".

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, who have not only lost their monarch, but a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother," he said.

Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk said the queen will be "greatly missed".
Energy Minister Chris Bowen also remembered one of the Queen's famous statements.

"At 21 she said her life “whether it be long or short” would be dedicated to our service," Mr Bowen said.

"She lived up to that pledge over her long life. She had little choice as to her career yet she dedicated herself to it."

Opposition Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham said the Queen was the "epitome of service and a pillar of strength".

Australian actor Russel Crowe paid tribute to the late Queen.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton said there's never been a "more dignified monarch".

"Never in modern history has there been a more dignified monarch, a more dutiful leader, or a more decent human than Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," he said.

"A Monarch who ruled with an empathetic heart and wisdom both innate and gained from almost a century of life and experience."

The Governor-General of Australia David Hurley said he was "deeply saddened" by the Queen's passing and will be addressing the nation on Friday.
Published 9 September 2022 at 6:22am, updated an hour ago at 7:12am
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News

