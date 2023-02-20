A 'historic opportunity': Calls for Australia to increase support for LGBTIQ+ communities in Asia Pacific

Key Points Australia is being urged to show global leadership in supporting LGBTIQ+ communities in Asia and the Pacific.

A new international report recommends the government commit $15 million in annual funding for community groups.

People in Asia and the Pacific face some of the world's harshest anti-LGBTIQ+ laws.

Australia has a "historic" opportunity to act on its ties with the Asia Pacific to advance LGBTIQ+ rights in the region and scale up funding to help those facing stigma and discrimination, advocates say.





As Sydney hosts the WorldPride festival , a coalition of LGBTIQ+ advocate groups from Asia and the Pacific, in partnership with the Global Philanthropy Project and Equality Australia, is urging the government to show leadership in including LGBTIQ+ communities in its foreign policy and development program.





An international report , released on Monday, calls on Australia to commit at least $15 million per year in targeted funding for community groups working in the region.





"Australia has a historic opportunity to respond to this report and meet the movements' call to action at this pivotal moment of social, political and climate transformation," Global Philanthropy Project director Matthew Hart said.





Consensual same-sex relations remain illegal in about half of the countries Australia prioritises through its development program, according to the report. This includes seven Pacific Island nations, including Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu.



Source: SBS News / Ken Macleod People with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities and sex characteristics - referred to in the report as SOGIESC - often experience socioeconomic inequalities driven by social stigma and institutionalised discrimination, it says.





Across the region, there are few countries with SOGIESC anti-discrimination protections.





The report primarily uses the SOGIESC acronym to recognise that people in Asia Pacific communities with diverse SOGIESC do not always fit into identities used in Global North countries. Other acronyms such as LGBTIQA+ are also used, such as when referring to policies or practices or organisations that use them.





“Many countries in the region still criminalise homosexuality due to colonial-era laws," said Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network chief executive Isikeli Vulavou.





"This criminalisation extends to the right to organise, which means LGBTIQ+ groups are unable to register, stopping vital programs, projects and initiatives from happening.”



Despite this, the report says many countries in the region are making progress through local advocacy and partnerships between civil society and government.





"While international partners have supported this progress, Asia and the Pacific still receive some of the world’s lowest levels of funding for SOGIESC civil society," it says.





According to the report, Australia spent $700,000 on grants for LGBTI work in other countries in 2019-20, which is 0.01 per cent of official development assistance.





In that time, the Netherlands committed about $74 million while Sweden and Canada spent $34 million and $25 million respectively.



While Australia's international development program is recognised as "leading" on gender equality and disability inclusion, the report says it is yet to join global peers on addressing the marginalisation and disadvantaged faced by people of diverse SOGIESC.





“Asia and the Pacific region are well-documented as being uniquely under-resourced for LGBTIQ+ communities. We welcome the government of Australia to join these under-resourced groups to defend and advance equality in the region," Mr Hart said.





The report recommends establishing targeted funding of at least $15 million annual for local SOGIESC civil society groups in the region.





It also wants to see a strategy developed to guide Australia's approach and for a high-level representative to lead the country on the international stage.



'Time for Australia to step up'

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said the government "must act on the discrimination and disadvantage our communities face both at home and abroad".





“Australia has strong social, economic and diplomatic ties to this region, and a track record of listening and working constructively to achieve positive change. It is time for us to as step up and support the most marginalised people in the countries closest to us.”





She said the country's recently-announced Ambassador for Human Rights must actively promote LGBTIQ+ human rights and ensure they are prioritised in diplomacy and through dedicated funding.



Ryan Silveri, executive director of the ASEAN SOGIE Caucus - which advocates for human rights for sexual and gender minorities throughout Southeast Asia- said Australia is well positioned as a strategic partner of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to act.





“Advancing the human rights of LGBTQIA+ people in ASEAN must be within the Australian government’s imagination of a developed, resilient and secured region," he said.





Midnight Poonkasetwattana, executive director of the Bangkok-based non-profit organisation APCOM, stressed a funding mechanism must be community-led and owned.





“The Australian government has an opportunity to help build and sustain this mechanism to ensure the human rights, resiliency and sustainability of LGBTQI people in the Asia Pacific region."





The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.



