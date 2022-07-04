Australia

Aboriginal flag to fly permanently on Melbourne's West Gate Bridge

Melbourne's West Gate Bridge will permanently fly an Aboriginal flag by the end of NAIDOC Week, following a similar move for the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

An Aboriginal flag flying from a flag pole.

The Victorian government's announcement follows a similar move by the NSW government. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

The Aboriginal flag will have a permanent home atop Melbourne's West Gate Bridge within days.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags have flown on a rotational basis above the West Gate Bridge during Reconciliation and
NAIDOC weeks
since 2019.

But when NAIDOC week ends on Sunday, the Aboriginal flag will remain in place on the bridge, replacing Victoria's state flag.

Advertisement
"The West Gate Bridge is one of our most visible landmarks. Now, the thousands of motorists who use the bridge every day can view the Aboriginal flag flying proudly above our city," Victoria's Roads and Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll said.
The Victorian government is exploring ways to fly the Torres Strait Islander and Victorian state flags alongside the Aboriginal and Australian flags.

Located on Bunurong Country, the 58-metre high bridge links inner Melbourne with the capital's outer western suburbs.

Kelly Lehmann, chair of the Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation, described the decision as a significant first step.

"The Aboriginal flag represents inclusiveness, recognition and respect and having it flown permanently atop the West Gate Bridge demonstrates this commitment to Aboriginal communities in Victoria," she said.

It follows a similar move by the NSW government to soon permanently fly
the Aboriginal flag on the Sydney Harbour Bridge
at a cost of $25 million
.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet last month said he did not want the cost to detract from the project.
SHARE
2 min read
Published 4 July 2022 at 2:54pm
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

China warns Australia risks 'serious consequences' after jet interception

China warns Australia risks 'serious consequences' after jet interception

Australia

Priya sewed dresses for her girls in detention. Now they're on display in Biloela's art gallery

Priya sewed dresses for her girls in detention. Now they're on display in Biloela's art gallery

Immigration

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

World

Skilled migration and visa backlog in focus at Anthony Albanese's first National Cabinet meeting

Skilled migration and visa backlog in focus at Anthony Albanese's first National Cabinet meeting

Australia

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Existing mutual obligation penalties wiped as Labor unveils changes to new jobseeker program

Politics

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

World

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Australia