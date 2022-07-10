Aboriginal flag to replace NSW flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge as $25m plan scrapped

The NSW government is scrapping a $25 million plan to install an extra flagpole on the Sydney Harbour Bridge to permanently fly the Aboriginal flag.





Instead the Aboriginal flag will replace the NSW flag atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge; and the earmarked $25 million funding will be reallocated to Close the Gap initiatives.





NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet confirmed the change to the Sydney Morning Herald, labelling it a "practical and pragmatic solution".



The Aboriginal flag had been flying over the Sydney Harbour Bridge this past week for NAIDOC Week and now the decision has been made to leave it there permanently.





The $25 million cost of the additional flagpole installation was revealed by Mr Perrottet last month .





The cost needed to cover the arrangements to ensure the flagpole is sturdy enough to be a permanent installation.





"The flagpoles are about 20m high, the same as a six-storey building, and the flags themselves are approximately 9m by 4.5m, requiring an attachment strong enough to withstand all weather conditions," a statement released by Mr Perrottet last month read.





Calls to have the Aboriginal flag placed permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge gathered pace five years ago, spearheaded by Kamilaroi woman Cheree Toka.



"I think this is really important for us as Indigenous people, achieving reconciliation through recognition, and while I know a flag is symbolic, it does spark conversation around the unjust things that are happening on Country to our people, and it shows that we are moving forward," she told NITV News in February.





"Our Indigenous history should be celebrated and acknowledged so young Australians understand the rich and enduring culture that we have here with our past," he said.





"Installing the Aboriginal flag permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge will do just that and is a continuation of the healing process as part of the broader move towards reconciliation."



