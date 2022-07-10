Australia

Aboriginal flag to replace NSW flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge as $25m plan scrapped

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says he is scrapping the $25 million plan for the installation of an additional flagpole on the Sydney Harbour Bridge - with the money to be spent instead on Close the Gap initiatives.

BRIDGING THE GAP WALK SYDNEY

The NSW government has decided to scrap a $25 million plan to install a third flag pole on the Sydney Harbour Bridge to fly the Aboriginal flag all year round. Instead the Aboriginal flag will replace the NSW flag on the Sydney Harbour Bridge with the latter to be relocated. Source: AAP / Daniel Munoz

The NSW government is scrapping a $25 million plan to install an extra flagpole on the Sydney Harbour Bridge to permanently fly the Aboriginal flag.

Instead the Aboriginal flag will replace the NSW flag atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge; and the earmarked $25 million funding will be reallocated to Close the Gap initiatives.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet confirmed the change to the Sydney Morning Herald, labelling it a "practical and pragmatic solution".
Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge
The Aboriginal flag had been flying over the Sydney Harbour Bridge this past week for NAIDOC Week and now the decision has been made to leave it there permanently.

The $25 million cost of the additional flagpole installation was
revealed by Mr Perrottet last month
.

The cost needed to cover the arrangements to ensure the flagpole is sturdy enough to be a permanent installation.

"The flagpoles are about 20m high, the same as a six-storey building, and the flags themselves are approximately 9m by 4.5m, requiring an attachment strong enough to withstand all weather conditions," a
statement released by Mr Perrottet
last month read.

Calls to have the Aboriginal flag placed permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge gathered pace five years ago, spearheaded by Kamilaroi woman Cheree Toka.
"I think this is really important for us as Indigenous people, achieving reconciliation through recognition, and while I know a flag is symbolic, it does spark conversation around the unjust things that are happening on Country to our people, and it shows that we are moving forward," she
told NITV News
in February.

"Our Indigenous history should be celebrated and acknowledged so young Australians understand the rich and enduring culture that we have here with our past," he said.

"Installing the Aboriginal flag permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge will do just that and is a continuation of the healing process as part of the broader move towards reconciliation."

The NSW flag will be relocated from atop Sydney Harbour Bridge to the redeveloped precinct on Macquarie Street in the Sydney CBD.
2 min read
Published 10 July 2022 at 9:01pm, updated 4 minutes ago at 9:04pm
Source: SBS News

