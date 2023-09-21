Australia

Abortion reform in this state is being hailed as a 'historic win'. Here's what has changed

Western Australia has decriminalised abortion and made access to treatment easier for women, in sweeping reforms passed by parliament.

A doctor conducting an ultrasound.

Under the changes, the number of health practitioners required to be involved in most abortion care has been reduced from two to one. Source: Getty / Kong Ding Chek

Key Points
  • Abortion has been decriminalised in Western Australia.
  • The move is part of sweeping reforms passed by the state parliament.
  • The new laws also allow health practitioners to conscientiously object and refuse to provide treatment.
Abortion has been removed from Western Australia's criminal code and access will be easier for women, in sweeping reforms passed by the state parliament.

The amended laws to address inequity bring WA into line with other jurisdictions and remove unnecessary clinical barriers, Premier Roger Cook says.
READ MORE

Megan says Western Australia's abortion laws made her already traumatic termination even worse

"It is clear that the community and Western Australian women want these reforms," he said.

"My government's contemporary reforms will ensure that our state has modern laws that reflect the society we live in."

Under the changes:
  • The number of health practitioners required to be involved in most abortion care has been reduced from two to one.
  • The requirement for mandatory counselling and ministerial and panel approval for later-term abortions has been abolished.
  • Health practitioners can conscientiously object and refuse to provide treatment, but they must transfer the patient to another service provider or give them information on where to access it.
READ MORE

Access to these vital health services is a 'postcode lottery'. What needs to change?

The gestational time at which additional requirements apply has also been amended from 20 to 23 weeks, to best reflect current clinical practice.

Abortion is also no longer a crime, but it will still remain an offence for an unqualified person to perform or assist with the procedure.

Adrianne Walters, acting legal director of the Human Rights Law Centre, welcomed the passing of the new abortion laws.

“Abortion is healthcare and access to abortion is a human right. Now that right is better protected in Western Australia," Walters said in a statement on Thursday.

“This moment is also a historic win for reproductive rights nationally – abortion by doctors is now decriminalised across all Australian states and territories. This landmark achievement is a testament to the tireless determination of generations of women, community advocates and dedicated health professionals across the country."
Share
2 min read
Published 21 September 2023 2:49pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Tags
Health

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts during Question Time

Scott Morrison opens up about 'God's plan' and his faith in upcoming book

Politics

Delegates seated in a semi-circle facing a speaker in the Sámi Parliament building.

Could these Nordic parliaments give a glimpse of what to expect from the Voice?

World

Parliament House superimposed with the referendum ballot paper and a downwards arrow.

Expert who predicted shock Brexit result weighs in on the Voice's chances

Politics

A blonde woman in a pink jumper holds a newborn to her chest while sitting in front of a computer.

ABC journalist says naming her son 'Methamphetamine Rules' wasn't a stunt

Australia

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese embrace

Australia concerned as India rejects Canada's allegations on Sikh activist's murder

Politics

A woman in a light blue jacket speaks in front of a microphone.

Why is a minister claiming to 'save the reef' heading to court over 'failing' to protect it?

Environment