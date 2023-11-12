Australia

ACT Greens member Johnathan Davis to resign after sexual misconduct allegations

Johnathan Davis will leave the party and parliament after he was stood down over allegations of sexual misconduct.

A man in a suit with a checkered blue shirt and mint green tie.

Johnathan Davis was stood down indefinitely last week. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • Two complaints described by an ACT Greens spokesperson as "sexual in nature" have been made against Davis.
  • Police said they've received a referral in relation to the matter.
  • Davis has informed Greens leader Shane Rattenbury of his intention to resign.
This article contains references to sexual assault allegations.

ACT Greens backbencher Johnathan Davis will resign from the party and the parliament after he was stood down over misconduct allegations.

Davis was stood down indefinitely last week after two complaints described by an ACT Greens spokesperson as "sexual in nature" were made against him.

Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said on Sunday night Davis had told him of his intention to resign and would provide a letter to the Speaker informing her of the decision.
Senator David Van resigns from Liberal party after multiple misconduct allegations

"The ACT Greens take the conduct of our MLAs seriously and believe Canberrans should rightly expect the highest standards of behaviour, integrity and accountability from our representatives and members in office," he said in a statement.

He said while there has been no formal finding made by any authorities, the intimate information shared about Mr Davis's personal life caused "immense community concern", and the ACT Greens party room supported his decision to resign from office.

"We recognise that the reporting of these events may have caused distress to members of the community, and encourage people to reach out to services to receive support," he said.

Police confirmed on Friday they received a referral in relation to the matter.

In a joint statement, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Deputy Minister Yvette Berry said the allegations were "very serious".
Classes with an attacker, traumatic training: Here's what sexual assault survivors say about university

"These are very serious allegations against a sitting MLA and do impact his ability to undertake his role," they said.

They asked the ACT Greens to ensure support was provided to the individuals who made the matters public and said services were available to members of the community who were distressed.

Davis is the member for the southern ACT seat of Brindabella and was elected to the territory's Legislative Assembly in 2020.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
2 min read
Published 12 November 2023 9:37pm
Source: AAP

