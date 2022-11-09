Why did actor Sean Penn give an Oscar to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

Highlights Actor Sean Penn has visited Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Penn was filming a documentary in the country when Russian forces invaded in February.

The actor loaned his Oscar statue to Zelenskyy and was given Ukraine's Order of Merit.

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn, sanctioned by Russia for criticising its war in Ukraine, loaned his Oscar statue to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskskyy during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.





"It's just a symbolic, silly thing," he said, seated beside the Ukrainian leader at a ceremonial table and pressing his hand on his arm to emphasise his words as aides smiled and laughed. "When you win, bring it back to Malibu."





Mr Zelenskyy presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and is on his third wartime visit, with his country's Order of Merit for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularise the country, the president's office said.



A video showed the two men on their way to view a plaque bearing Penn's signature, dated 24 February, the date of the Russian invasion, and set in the paving stones of a "Walk of the Brave" Mr Zelenskyy inaugurated in August to honour friends of Ukraine.





Mr Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, said later in his nightly video address that Penn had been "doing everything to help us gather international support" ever since he visited the Ukrainian capital on the day of the invasion.





The walk, he said, was a sign of gratitude to prominent figures who defend freedom with Ukrainians, but also "a reminder to all future generations of our people that different people, forces and industries united for our victory."

