ADF ordered to 'urgently investigate' claims of China poaching former troops

Defence Minister Richard Marles has asked the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to "urgently investigate" the claims, saying there's enough evidence to warrant an review of defence policies and procedures.





The defence department began a preliminary investigation last month after reports China approached former personnel to provide military training.





"For those who do come into possession of our nation's secrets ... there is an enduring obligation to maintain those secrets for as long as they are secrets," he told reporters on Wednesday.





"It's really important we have the most robust framework possible in place to protect Australia's information and protect our secrets."





Mr Marles says any weaknesses will be plugged.



Defence Minister Richard Marles. Source: AAP / James Ross The defence minister did not confirm how many people were being investigated, except to say his department was investigating "a number of cases".





"It's no secret that defence activities, people and assets are targets for foreign intelligence services," he said.





Mr Marles would not confirm if a specific incident had sparked the investigations.





The department will report back to the minister by 14 December.





Defence's deputy security secretary told parliamentarians Australian military personnel were "attractive targets".





"The onus is on us ... to support them and build really deep awareness in our community that foreign actors will target our people for their unique skills," Celia Perkins told a Senate estimates hearing.





RAAF chief Robert Chipman said any unauthorised disclosure was an offence.





"There is no doubt the training they undertake will include sensitive information they are obligated to protect," he said.





"It's clear to them they are required to protect that information while they are in the service and once they have left."



Defence department secretary Greg Moriarty said he would fully co-operate with other agencies.





"We will be supporting any investigative work that any other agency undertakes," he said.





Defence is supporting the joint counter-foreign interference task force, which includes the Australian Federal Police and ASIO.





Liberal senator James Paterson asked defence bureaucrats whether personnel had taken up an offer from a South African intermediary but they declined to provide further detail.





A former United States military pilot was arrested in Orange, NSW, at the start of the month.





Daniel Duggan is facing extradition to the US after arriving from China and interacting with Australian intelligence agencies.





The former US citizen and ex-marines pilot had been working in China as an aviation consultant since 2014.





Details of Washington's arrest warrant and charges are sealed.



