After a days-long search spanning 1,400kms, WA's missing radioactive capsule has been found

Search crews have found a tiny radioactive capsule that fell off the back of a truck while being transported from a mine in remote Western Australia.

Two people walking along the side of the road. A fire truck and other vehicles are following them.

Authorities had been combing a 1,400km route in Western Australia in search of the capsule. Source: AAP / WA Department Of Fire And Emergency

KEY POINTS:
  • The radioactive capsule that went missing in Western Australia has been found.
  • A search vehicle equipped with specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the item.
  • It will be stored in a secure location in Newman before being transported to a Perth health facility.
A dangerous radioactive capsule that went missing in Western Australia has been found on the side of an outback road after days of searching.

The 8mm by 6mm item
fell out of a density gauge while being trucked from a Rio Tinto mine
in the Pilbara to Perth last month.

WA government officials said
the capsule
had been found on Wednesday just south of Newman on the Great Northern Highway.
A composite image shows a map of WA shows the route where the capsule was lost. It also shows the size of capsule, which is about the size of a 10 cent coin.
The item was detected by a search vehicle travelling at 70km/h when specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the capsule.

Portable search equipment was then used to locate it two metres from the side of the road.

Search crews had spent six days scouring a 1,400km route amid warnings the Caesium-137 in the capsule could cause radiation burns or sickness if handled and potentially dangerous levels of radiation with prolonged exposure.

Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said the discovery was remarkable considering the scope of the search.

"This is an extraordinary result ... they have quite literally found the needle in the haystack," he told reporters.
People looking at a gauge while standing on the side of a road.
WA government officials said the capsule had been found on Wednesday just south of Newman on the Great Northern Highway. Source: AAP / WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services
A government investigation has been launched into the incident and a report will be provided to the health minister.

Defence officials are verifying the identification of the capsule which has been placed into a lead container for safety.

It will be stored in a secure location in Newman before being transported to a Perth health facility.

Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson said the capsule did not appear to have moved and no injuries had been reported.
2 min read
Published 1 February 2023 at 6:24pm, updated 12 minutes ago at 7:07pm
Source: AAP

