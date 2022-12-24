'Difficult year': Political leaders deliver Christmas messages one year after Omicron chaos

KEY POINTS Anthony Albanese has delivered his first Christmas message as prime minister.

He paid tribute to emergency service, Defence Force and shift workers.

Australians to enjoy first restriction-free Christmas since COVID-19 began.

Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to Australia's emergency service workers in his first Christmas message as prime minister, as Opposition leader Peter Dutton warns flood-ravaged communities will continue to need government support.





Donning a red and green tie normally reserved for his beloved South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby league team, Mr Albanese described Christmas as "a day for relaxing together with family and friends" but also "so central to [the] faith" of many Australians.





"Of course, not everyone gets to take it easy today. If you’re rostered on somewhere, I want to say thank you for your service to others," he said.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has thanked emergency service and defence personnel in his first Christmas message as prime minister. "If you’re working because you’ve volunteered your time to make Christmas better for your fellow Australians, whether you’re serving lunch to those in need or you’re keeping our beaches safe, I want to express my gratitude and my admiration.





"The same goes to all our emergency service workers, and of course all Australian Defence Force personnel, whether they’re serving here, or far from home overseas. Thank you to every single one of you."



The backdrop of Mr Albanese's comments is in stark contrast to this time last year, when then-prime minister Scott Morrison urged Australians to "keep pushing through" an Omicron wave causing widespread delays to Christmas travel.





Travellers were left frustrated by requirements for PCR tests to cross some interstate borders, which contributed to wait times lasting around a week in many areas.





Mr Morrison also acknowledged the devastation of the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy, which left six children dead , less than a fortnight prior.



'Difficult year'

Mr Dutton said 2022 had been difficult for Australians, wracked by natural disasters, mass data breaches, and the "terrible news" of Queen Elizabeth's death.





The leader of the Liberal Party also warned that cost of living pressures continued to hurt Australians heading into Christmas.



Peter Dutton has described 2022 as a "difficult year" for many Australians. "Communities will continue to require our assistance and government assistance in the coming months and years ahead," he said.





"In the Christian spirit, please reach out to those that you know who may be without loved ones so that they don't have a lonely Christmas.

