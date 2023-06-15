Australia

Alex Greenwich sues Mark Latham over 'homophobic' tweet

Independent MP Alex Greenwich alleges Mark Latham defamed him in a statement of claim filed against the former federal opposition leader in the Federal Court.

A split image of a younger man wearing a formal shirt and an older man in a formal shirt and tie

Alex Greenwich (left) has filed a statement of claim against fellow MP Mark Latham. Source: AAP / Flavio Brancaleone, Dan Himbrechts

Key Points
  • Sydney MP Alex Greenwich is suing Mark Latham for aggravated damages.
  • Mr Latham had posted a homophobic tweet in March targeting Mr Greenwich.
  • Mr Latham had deleted the tweet not long after but refused to apologise.
Independent MP Alex Greenwich is suing Mark Latham for aggravated damages, claiming the NSW One Nation leader
defamed him in a graphic and homophobic tweet
accusing him of engaging in "disgusting" sexual activities.

Mr Latham posted the tweet in March in response to Mr Greenwich calling him a "disgusting human being" after LGBTQI protesters were attacked outside a forum where he was speaking.

Mr Latham deleted the tweet not long after but refused to apologise.
READ MORE

MP not expecting apology after Mark Latham's 'extremely hurtful' homophobic tweet

He was then quoted in the Daily Telegraph on 1 April, saying "when (Mr Greenwich) calls someone a disgusting human being for attending a meeting in a church hall, maybe attention will turn to some of his habits".

Mr Greenwich is an openly gay man and the former convenor of Australian Marriage Equality, which led the campaign for same-sex marriage.

The Sydney MP filed a statement of claim in the Federal Court, seeking aggravated damages against Mr Latham as well as an injunction to stop him from republishing the comments.

Mr Greenwich claims he has been exposed to hatred, contempt and ridicule as a result of the comments, and his personal and professional reputation has been "gravely injured".

"(Mr Greenwich) has suffered and will continue to suffer hurt, distress and embarrassment," the statement of claim, released by the Federal Court on Thursday, read.
READ MORE

'Disgusting': Pauline Hanson rebukes Mark Latham for homophobic tweet to fellow MP

Mr Greenwich alleges Mr Latham's tweet conveyed defamatory meanings that he "engages in disgusting sexual activities" and is "not a fit and proper person to be a member of the NSW parliament because he engages in disgusting sexual activities".

The MP claims Mr Latham continued to make defamatory comments following the newspaper article, including via a series of tweets.

Mr Greenwich's lawyers sent a defamation concerns notice to Mr Latham on 19 April but the NSW One Nation leader's solicitor declined a settlement offer on 17 May.

Mr Latham is expected to file a defence to the statement of claim on 28 July.

The matter is listed for a case management hearing in the Federal Court in September.
Share
2 min read
Published 15 June 2023 8:43pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

Politics

A man seated on a toilet.

When it comes to peeing, are Australian men sitters or standers? Here's the answer

Life

A blue bowl of steamed rice with a bottle of red sriracha sauce next to it.

Struggling to find sriracha? Here's why supplies of the spicy sauce are scarce

Life

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

A woman in a purple collared shirt.

What we know about the police tasering that has a 95-year-old fighting for her life

Australia