Australia

All workers can now get paid family and domestic violence leave. Here's what's changing

New workplace changes mean employees of small businesses will be entitled to 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave.

Domestic violence illustration

The measure would allow victims of family violence to take time off work without losing income or their job. Source: Getty / DPA

Key Points
  • Small business employees will be entitled to 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave.
  • Small businesses had an extra six months to adjust to the change.
  • Similar rights were granted to more than seven million large or medium business workers, including casuals, in February.
This article contains references to family/domestic violence.

Small business employees will be entitled to 10 days of paid
family and domestic violence
leave under new workplace changes.

When will the changes come into effect?

This brings them into line with the same rights granted in February to more than seven million Australians who work for large or medium businesses, including casuals.
READ MORE

In one week, three Australian women were allegedly killed by men they knew

Small businesses had an extra six months to adjust to the change in recognition they may not have had the capacity to make arrangements to administer the leave effectively.

Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Tony Burke said there was a need for the entitlement to be implemented across the board.

"No one should have to choose between their safety and their pay," he said on Tuesday.
"Paid family and domestic violence leave is a workplace entitlement that will save lives."
READ MORE

Two in five wrongly believe domestic violence is equally perpetrated by men and women

What does the law entail?

Social Services Amanda Rishworth said the measure would allow victims of family violence to take time off work without losing income or their job.

The government has provided a range of support and guidance in conjunction with the Fair Work Ombudsman to help small businesses understand their obligations and administer the leave entitlement sensitively and lawfully.
READ MORE

Police arrest almost 600 people after major domestic violence operation in NSW

The government has also joined with Lifeline Australia to release a podcast on how businesses can support employees experiencing family and domestic violence.

Episodes involve host Gretel Killeen speaking with an expert guest discussing what constitutes family and domestic violence, the signs of someone experiencing this violence and how employers can talk about it with staff.

If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.

In an emergency, call 000. The Men’s Referral Service, operated by No to Violence, can be contacted on 1300 766 491.
Share
2 min read
Published 1 August 2023 8:34am
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A photo illustration showing a thumbs-up sign emoji and smiley.

A farmer responded to a text message with a 'thumbs-up' emoji. It cost him $92,500

World

A woman asleep in bed.

Are you getting enough sleep? Here's how much is recommended for your age

Health

Women footballers wearing yellow jerseys, green shorts and yellow socks celebrate a goal.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is about to kick off. Here's how to watch it

Sport

Colin Wagener holds a birthday cake with the number 105 on it.

What's the secret to a long life? Words of wisdom from these Australian centenarians

Life

A woman shops in a fruit and vegetable aisle of a supermarket

Australians have cut back spending on these items as the cost of living continues to bite

Australia

A display of maneki-neko.

Have you seen this cat sitting on the counter at a restaurant? This is why it's there

World

Stephanie Webster wears a green long sleever top and silver necklace while she smiles at the camera.

Stephanie was told she had less than five months to live. Here's what she did next

Health

Three men perform a haka.

Spain, Netherlands World Cup teams spark haka furore

Sport