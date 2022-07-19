Australia

An Australian first, UK's hottest ever day, and why this man is challenging hotel detention

Australia's first pill and drug testing clinic will open in the ACT, Britons have sweltered, and some workers can claim the pandemic leave disaster payment from today.

People turn out to watch the sunrise

Britons have sweltered as the United Kingdom notched its hottest day on record. Source: AAP / Owen Humphreys/PA

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.

Pill testing will arrive in Australia for the first time

In a sign of changing attitudes towards drug perceptions,
Australia will soon have its first fixed pill and drug testing clinic based in the nation's capital
. The clinic (it's a six-month pilot program, for now) will aim to
educate people about whether dangerous substances are in the drugs they plan to take
. Some are hoping that its benefits to the community will change negative perceptions about pill testing.
Advertisement

The UK has had its hottest day on record

According to officials, it reached a top of 40.3C in eastern England and, in more than 30 places across Britain, it surpassed 38.7C. While it might sound like your standard Australian summer, the United Kingdom's infrastructure isn't equipped to deal with such high temperatures and it has increased concerns about the effects of climate change. It begs the question —
what can be done about rising global extreme weather events
?

Pandemic leave disaster payments are back from today. Are you eligible?

Following the national cabinet meeting last weekend, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced — to the relief of many —
that pandemic leave disaster payment will be restored
. It's a sum up to $750 that those who don't have sick leave entitlements and are unable to work due to COVID-19 isolation requirements are able to claim. Find out whether you're eligible, how much you are able to receive and when the payment expires
here.

This is the man challenging the legality of hotel immigration detention

Kurdish refugee Mostafa Azimitabar
has
taken the federal government to court, challenging whether it is legal to detain refugees and asylum seekers in hotels
. Mr Azimitabar spent at least 13 months in
Mantra and Park Hotels in Melbourne,
describing them as "torture centres" where he lived in an "invisible coffin". His legal team argues that the government doesn't have the executive power to list hotels as an "alternate place of detention". The government believes the detention was lawful and has such powers afforded to them under the Migration Act.

In other news

Share
3 min read
Published 20 July 2022 at 8:40am, updated 2 hours ago at 8:45am
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

World

Why you should throw out the thongs you wore in Bali

Why you should throw out the thongs you wore in Bali

Australia

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

World

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Australia