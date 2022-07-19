An Australian first, UK's hottest ever day, and why this man is challenging hotel detention

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.



Pill testing will arrive in Australia for the first time

In a sign of changing attitudes towards drug perceptions, Australia will soon have its first fixed pill and drug testing clinic based in the nation's capital . The clinic (it's a six-month pilot program, for now) will aim to educate people about whether dangerous substances are in the drugs they plan to take . Some are hoping that its benefits to the community will change negative perceptions about pill testing.



Advertisement

The UK has had its hottest day on record

According to officials, it reached a top of 40.3C in eastern England and, in more than 30 places across Britain, it surpassed 38.7C. While it might sound like your standard Australian summer, the United Kingdom's infrastructure isn't equipped to deal with such high temperatures and it has increased concerns about the effects of climate change. It begs the question — what can be done about rising global extreme weather events ?



Pandemic leave disaster payments are back from today. Are you eligible?

Following the national cabinet meeting last weekend, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced — to the relief of many — that pandemic leave disaster payment will be restored . It's a sum up to $750 that those who don't have sick leave entitlements and are unable to work due to COVID-19 isolation requirements are able to claim. Find out whether you're eligible, how much you are able to receive and when the payment expires here.



This is the man challenging the legality of hotel immigration detention

In other news