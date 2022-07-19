An Australian first, UK's hottest ever day, and why this man is challenging hotel detention

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.
Pill testing will arrive in Australia for the first time
In a sign of changing attitudes towards drug perceptions, . The clinic (it's a six-month pilot program, for now) will aim to. Some are hoping that its benefits to the community will change negative perceptions about pill testing.
The UK has had its hottest day on record
According to officials, it reached a top of 40.3C in eastern England and, in more than 30 places across Britain, it surpassed 38.7C. While it might sound like your standard Australian summer, the United Kingdom's infrastructure isn't equipped to deal with such high temperatures and it has increased concerns about the effects of climate change. It begs the question — ?
Pandemic leave disaster payments are back from today. Are you eligible?
Following the national cabinet meeting last weekend, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced — to the relief of many — . It's a sum up to $750 that those who don't have sick leave entitlements and are unable to work due to COVID-19 isolation requirements are able to claim. Find out whether you're eligible, how much you are able to receive and when the payment expires
This is the man challenging the legality of hotel immigration detention
has
taken the federal government to court, challenging whether it is legal to detain refugees and asylum seekers in hotels. Mr Azimitabar spent at least 13 months in describing them as "torture centres" where he lived in an "invisible coffin". His legal team argues that the government doesn't have the executive power to list hotels as an "alternate place of detention". The government believes the detention was lawful and has such powers afforded to them under the Migration Act.
In other news
- as the trial over the $64 billion Twitter deal will begin sooner than he had hoped.
- Scott Morrison is urging churchgoers to at a church founded by former tennis player Margaret Court.
- The treasurer has announced the Reserve Bank of Australia will undergo .