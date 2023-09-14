World

Outrage in Spain as man appears to grope reporter live on air

Isa Balado was reporting on a robbery in Madrid for channel Cuatro when a man approached her from behind and touched her bottom before asking her which television channel she worked for.

A man in sunglasses and a black jumper standing behind a woman in a blue dress holding a microphone.

Spanish reporter Isa Balado appeared to be groped while covering a news story on a robbery. Source: Twitter / /X

Key Points
  • Police in Spain arrested a man for the alleged sexual assault of a journalist.
  • The incident comes with Spain embroiled in a debate over sexism.
  • The man's actions prompted outrage from government ministers.
Police in Spain have arrested a man for the alleged sexual assault of a journalist after he touched her rear while she was live on air, with the man's actions prompting widespread outrage.

The incident comes as Spain is embroiled in a debate over sexism sparked by the scandal involving a kiss on the lips by the
president of Spain's football federation, Luis Rubiales
, on World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

Anger
over the kiss
has snowballed into a #MeToo moment building for years in a nation increasingly intolerant of macho attitudes and sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday, Isa Balado was reporting on a robbery in Madrid for channel Cuatro when a man approached her from behind and touched her bottom before asking her which television channel she worked for.
READ MORE

In a big year for women, here's where Australians really stand on gender equality

Balado explained she was in the middle of a live broadcast and tried to continue with her report but host Nacho Abad insisted that she put the man in front of the camera. She confronted him, telling him that she had been trying to do her job.

As he walked away, he tried to touch her head as she ducked out of the way. The man continued to linger in the street and approached her once more, saying he had heard her accusations and that she should "tell the truth."

Balado asked for the broadcast to be cut because she did not want to give the man any more attention.

Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that a man had been arrested for sexually assaulting a reporter live on air.

Mediaset Espana, which owns Cuatro, said it "categorically repudiates any form of harassment or aggression. We fully support Isa Balado, reporter for En boca de todos (On everyone's lips), after the absolutely intolerable situation she has suffered today."
READ MORE

Vilda sacked as Spain women's football team coach as fallout over Rubiales kiss continues

Spain's Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz said the incident should not go unpunished.

"It is machismo that makes journalists suffer sexual assaults like this, and the aggressors are unrepentant in front of the camera," she wrote on X.

Equality Minister Irene Montero sent her support to Balado.

"Non-consensual touching is sexual violence and we say enough to impunity," she said.

Spain has been through a sexism row after Rubiales' high-profile kiss. He eventually resigned and has been summonsed to appear in court over accusations of sexual assault and coercion.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
3 min read
Published 14 September 2023 1:18pm
Source: SBS, Reuters
