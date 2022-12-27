Anthony Albanese firms up timetable for Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum

Key Points The Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum will be held by this time next year.

PM Anthony Albanese will outline the timetable at the Woodford Folk Festival.

Mr Albanese will encourage Australians to support the referendum, saying it's a chance to be part of national unity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has firmed up the timetable for the upcoming referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament , saying by this time next year it would have been held.





Mr Albanese will make the announcement at the Woodford Folk Festival, a six-day celebration of music and culture being held for the first time in almost three years, north of Brisbane on Wednesday.





"When Woodford takes place next year, the referendum on the Voice to Parliament will have been held," he will say.





"This is an opportunity for all of us to be a part of enriching our nation and being even stronger in the future."



Mr Albanese will reiterate a Voice would achieve two things.





"It will recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our Constitution and it will enshrine a Voice to Parliament to ensure consultation on matters that directly affect Indigenous Australians, such as education, health, housing, and justice issues."





Mr Albanese will encourage Australians to support the referendum, saying it's a chance to be part of national unity and reconciliation.





In his Bob Hawke memorial lecture, the Labor leader will also reflect on the past seven months in power and reveal what Australians can expect from his government in 2023. The late Mr Hawke, a former Labor prime minister, was one of the festival's greatest fans.



"Bob Hawke left a great legacy and that's because he understood that for any legacy to have staying power requires a government that lasts the distance," he will say.





"No one's time in government is infinite. The clock is always ticking.





"But I firmly believe that a good way to make the best possible use of that time is to carry Bob's example in your heart."





The prime minister will talk about his government's election commitment to hit the ground running.





He will cite his party's action of establishing a stronger climate target, paid domestic violence leave, a national anti-corruption commission and improved gender equality.





Mr Albanese will also reference the steps taken to restore Australia's international relationships, particularly with the Pacific region and China.



But he will use his speech to lament the previous nine years of the Coalition government and commit to supporting the arts sector.



