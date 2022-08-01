Anthony Albanese says clean energy will drive down power prices as Coalition questions election promise

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stood by a promise to cut the power bills of Australians through investment in renewable energy as soaring energy prices add cost-of-living pressure to household budgets.





It comes as an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) report put the gas industry on notice over rising energy prices and supply shortages, finding the outlook for the east coast gas market has "significantly worsened".





Opposition leader Peter Dutton used Question Time in parliament on Monday to test his counterpart over an election promise to cut household power bills by $275 a year by 2025.



Mr Dutton said the prime minister needed to "cut the hubris" and tell families whether power prices will be higher or lower when they get their next bill.





Mr Albanese replied that he stood by his government's modelling on the price projection to reduce costs in the long term.





"What we know is that renewables will lead to cheaper power prices - we stand by our modelling," he said.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (facing camera) and Opposition Leader engage during Question Time in Parliament House. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Parliament reflects on life of musician Archie Roach

The parliament had earlier adopted a more sombre tone as it paused to reflect the life of Gunditjamara and Bundjalung songman and storyteller Archie Roach.





Mr Roach, who died on Saturday night, had used his songwriting to convey his personal experiences, including as a member of Stolen Generation.



Archie Roach performs at the funeral of Lionel Rose at Festival Hall in Melbourne, Monday. Source: AAP Mr Albanese said the nation had lost a "brilliant talent, and powerful and prolific national truth teller" through the passing of Mr Roach.





"As he sang, Archie gave Australia a priceless gift. With songs informed by his own experiences as a member of the Stolen Generations," Mr Albanese said.





"The circumstances of Archie’s life were tough but that never ever hardened his indomitable spirit and above all that shone through to us in the music he sang to us with love and patience, but also sang with a humility that was as powerful as his talent.





"While we grieve his death, we will try to heed his words we won't cry oh - we will lift our spirits high up to the sky."



The parliament pauses for a moment's silence as a mark of respect to deceased musician Archie Roach. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH Mr Dutton said through his music, Mr Roach was able to forgive and heal, and offer that same opportunity to others who listened to his music.





"It speaks volumes of a man who suffered and voiced the trauma of the Stolen Generations was able to write: 'live a good life, be the best person you can be and let love be your guide,'" he said.





"Australians will continue to be inspired by the legacy and lyrics of Archie Roach. May he rest in peace."





The Parliament then paused as a mark of respect to Mr Roach.



'Put your masks on'

During question time, independent MP Monique Ryan also hit back at interjections from Coalition MPs in response to her question about the COVID-19 pandemic.





Ms Ryan - who is a former paediatric neurologist - had asked the Minister for Health Mark Butler about record high COVID-19 infections and the government's plan to manage the oncoming burden of disability and chronic illness as a result of the virus.





But in response to jeers from the Coalition's side of the house Ms Ryan quickly retorted by telling its MPs to "put your masks on."





In comparison, Labor and Greens MPs have been seen mostly wearing masks in parliament unless they are speaking.



Scott Morrison sworn in on return to parliament

Former prime minister Scott Morrison was earlier sworn in after missing the first week of the 47th parliament to attend an international leaders’ event in Tokyo.





He made the oath on Monday alongside former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and Labor MP Maria Vamvakinou who were also absent from the opening of parliament.





Mr Joyce had taken personal leave after his father died.



Mr Morrison is seated on the backbench for the first time in nine years after resigning from the leadership of the Liberal Party following the May federal election loss.





Parliament has returned for the second half of its opening sitting fortnight, giving the government the chance to build momentum behind its legislative agenda.



(left to right) Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, Labor member for Calwell Maria Vamvakinou and former prime minister Scott Morrison are sworn in at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS A proposal to restore territory rights, backed by Labor backbenchers, is among those introduced to the House of Representatives on Monday. It would allow territory governments to legislate on voluntary assisted dying.





Northern Territory Labor MP Luke Gosling introduced the proposal in collaboration with Labor MP for the ACT Alicia Payne. It would repeal laws allowing the Commonwealth to overturn territory laws.



Labor member for Solomon Luke Gosling said the territory rights bill is a "simple but long overdue" proposal. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS While introducing the bill, Mr Gosling asked his colleagues to support what he described as a simple, but long overdue, proposal.





"For too long Australians living in the territories have been treated as second-class citizens," he told parliament on Monday.





"This private member's bill restores the democratic rights of citizens in the territories by removing a constraint on the legislative authority of their elected representatives which does not exist anywhere else in Australia."





The NT government passed a world-first law to legalise euthanasia in 1995.





But legislation aimed at blocking the laws passed federal parliament in 1997, harnessing a constitutional power which enables the federal parliament to overturn the laws of territory jurisdictions.





The so-called Andrews laws were named after former Liberal MP Kevin Andrews, who introduced the bill.





While every state government has since passed laws to allow terminally ill adults to decide how to end their lives, the ACT and NT have been prevented from doing so.



Call to end 'immoral' refugee detention

A proposal to abolish Australia's costly mandatory immigration detention scheme was also introduced to parliament - backed by two independent lower house crossbenchers and refugee advocates.





Tasmanian MP Andrew Wilkie introduced the bill, which is calling for an end to the "torturous conditions" experienced by detainees.





His proposal would mandate time frames on detention, require independent oversight, introduce minimum conditions and make detention a last resort.



It would also provide detainees with access to housing, financial support, the right to work, education, health care, and other government services while visa applications are processed.





"This arrangement in Australia is immoral, it is immoral to deny someone their liberty and to keep them in cruel conditions in what is really a punitive arrangement," Mr Wilkie said.



Independent MP Andrew Wilkie speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: SBS News / LUKAS COCH It costs Australian taxpayers $360,000 per year to hold a person in onshore immigration detention and $460,000 for hotel detention, Mr Wilkie said.





North Sydney independent MP Kylea Tink, who called for immigration detention reform in her maiden speech, also backed Mr Wilkie's proposal.





"We are a global outlier in locking people up on a mandatory basis and without time limits ... politics has failed here," she said.





The bill would be unlikely to pass as the immigration detention system has the bipartisan backing of Labor and the Coalition.



Lidia Thorpe told to retake oath for calling queen a coloniser

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe earlier made a stand in the Senate while being sworn in, raising her fist - often seen as a symbol of resistance - and branded the Queen a "coloniser" while referring to herself as "sovereign".





She was then told to recite the oath of allegiance without the additional words.





"It's basically like kneeling to the coloniser and saying that I need to respect the power and the priviledge and the stolen wealth that she has incurred from my country," she told SBS News.





"It was demoralising to do something that I don't want to do and that's unfortunately the violent system in which we live in."



The Greens also intend to introduce new laws to the Senate this week, which if enacted would mean emissions from new projects such as mines would be assessed before being given the final approval from the government.





While negotiations on the climate bill are ongoing, the new laws would assess the impact of emissions from polluting projects before the environment minister would be able to sign off on the project.





Greens environment spokeswoman Sarah Hanson-Young said greater practical action was needed to help deal with rising emissions.



