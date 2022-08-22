Australia

Anthony Albanese says migration only 'part of the solution' as pressure mounts to address skills shortage

Ahead of the government's jobs and skills summit, the prime minister says skilled migration needs to be matched with training Australians.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor talk to a worker at a jeweller.

Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) speak to employees during a tour of Cerrone Jewellers in Sydney. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says increasing skilled migration is only part of the solution to addressing labour shortages as pressure mounts on the government to fast-track visas for foreign workers.

In an opinion piece in The Australian newspaper on Monday, NSW Treasurer Matt Keane urged the commonwealth to take urgent action to boost the supply of workers.

He suggests the commonwealth should temporarily increase the number of skilled visa places, particularly for those working as carers.

Advertisement
He also wants a new visa category targeting lower-skilled occupations.
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean speaks during a press conference.
In an opinion piece in The Australian newspaper on Monday, NSW Treasurer Matt Keane urged the commonwealth to take urgent action to boost the supply of workers. Source: AAP
Mr Albanese told reporters on Monday that
the government was working to address the visa backlog
, but said migration was "not the only part" of addressing the labour shortage,

He said he wants to give Australians opportunities, but added: "At the same time, we recognise that the immediate skills shortages need to be dealt with and we will be dealing with those constructively but also we need better planning."

Mr Albanese said he recognised skilled migration was important to employers, but the government also wanted to invest "in our own workforce".

In his opinion piece, Mr Keane said he wants tens of thousands of outstanding visa applications for skilled migrants to be fast-tracked as soon as possible.

"The commonwealth doesn't need to wait for a jobs summit, it doesn't need to ask the unions for permission, it doesn't need to wait for an October federal budget; it needs to make the call to start stamping passports today," he said.

"I've been briefed that there are tens of thousands of skilled workers just waiting to be approved to come to Australia and work."
READ MORE

Skilled workers prioritised amid backlog of almost one million visa applications

Mr Albanese said he was aware all state and territory governments were concerned about the skills shortage.

"They are a handbrake on business activity and (Victorian Premier) Daniel Andrews and (NSW Premier) Dominic Perrottet both wrote to me a little while ago and that is part of the context of having the jobs and skills summit," Mr Albanese said after touring a jeweller's workshop in Sydney.

The jobs and skills summit is set to be held on 1-2 September and the government says it will "bring together Australians, including unions, employers, civil society and governments to address our shared economic challenges".

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has ruled out attending, but National Party leader David Littleproud is expected to take part.

The
Treasury website
notes one of the goals of the summit is: "Improving migration settings to support higher productivity and wages".

"Ensuring women have equal opportunities and equal pay" is also noted as an objective.
READ MORE

International students are waiting years for visas. Some say this is ‘far too long’

On Sunday, Mr Albanese said an agreement bolstering the "common interests" of employers and unions should be struck.

"What we are interested in is making sure we can have improvements in enterprise bargaining that we can focus there on productivity and we can focus on ways in which business and unions come together," he told Sky News.

"Through collaboration, you'll get better outcomes.

"So I'm very hopeful, for example, at the jobs and skills summit, that we can get agreement between employers and unions about their common interests."

With additional reporting by AAP.
Share
3 min read
Published 22 August 2022 at 1:12pm
By Tom Canetti
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. Why aren't more people in Australia wearing them?

COVID-19

It's not the first time two Saudi sisters have fled their country and been met with tragedy

Australia

Not 'performance pay': NSW unveils plan to retain top teachers in classroom

Australia

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

Why is paid parental leave in Australia so short? And can the new government fix it?

Life

We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Sport

A new virus has been identified in China. Should people in Australia be worried?

World