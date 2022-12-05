Anthony Albanese tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of National Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.





Mr Albanese made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon, urging others to test themselves for the virus if they are feeling unwell.





He said he detected he was positive after undertaking a routine PCR test.





"I will be isolating and will continue to work from home," he wrote.





"I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well."



Mr Albanese was scheduled to have a National Cabinet meeting focused on energy on Wednesday. It is yet unconfirmed if the meeting will be held virtually.





This is the second time the prime minister has contracted the virus, the first being during the federal election campaign earlier this year.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



