Morning Briefing: Anthony Albanese to be sworn in, concerns over Russian disinformation and Ariarne Titmus breaks world record

Good morning. It's Monday 23 May, and here's a round up of the latest news.



Anthony Albanese to be sworn in as prime minister

Anthony Albanese is to be sworn in as Australia's 31st prime minister today.





Advertisement

Five Labor ministers will also be sworn in, including incoming Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, new Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.





Mr Albanese has reflected on Labor's win.





"It was a really big moment and it's something that was a big moment in my life , but what I want it to be is a big moment for the country," he said.





"I do want to change the country. I want to change the way that politics operates in this country."



Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks after winning the 2022 Federal Election at the Federal Labor Reception at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Club. More than 17 million Australians have voted to elect the next federal government. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Greens confident of securing balance of power

The Greens say they are confident of securing the balance of power in the Parliament's new Senate.





All six Greens senators up for re-election have retained their seats.





The party expects to add even more to that number from a fresh round of candidates, with two new faces already elected in South Australia.





Candidate Penny Allman-Payne, who looks to have defeated One Nation's Pauline Hanson for a spot in the Senate in Queensland, says the Greens would use a balance of power to push for action on the issues that matter to voters.



"They want affordable housing. They want dental into Medicare. They want our public schools to be properly funded and they want free university and TAFE. And they also want a just transition to 100 per cent renewable energy," Ms Allman-Payne said.





"I am so proud to be representing the people of Queensland right across our state, and I will be fighting for all of those things down in Canberra."



Ukraine ambassador calls on European Union to support Poland

Ukraine's ambassador in Warsaw has called on the European Union to help Poland as it continues to support millions of Ukrainian refugees who have sought sanctuary following the Russian invasion.





The Polish government has extended free medical care, education and other social services to the Ukrainians, and is also a major gateway for humanitarian aid and weapons from the West to Ukraine.



Ambassador Andrii Deshchytsia says Russian disinformation efforts online are spreading the message that Ukrainians are getting better treatment than Poles themselves.





He says this could cause problems in the future, though there seem to be none at present.





"Poland has proved how effectively they can manage this wave of immigrants, how effectively they can manage to use the money of their own budget, and how effectively they can provide assistance to the migrants," he said.



Ariarne Titmus breaks world record

Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus has broken the women's 400-metre freestyle world record at the Australia Swimming Championships in Adelaide.





Her time of three minutes, 56 seconds and 40 milliseconds has beaten United States swimmer Katie Ledecky's record by 0.06 seconds.



Ledecky's time was set during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.





Ms Titmus said she was feeling the happiest she has ever been in her life, "in and out of the pool."





The Australian swimmer said she thought the world record was "definitely" within reach if she did the best race she could.



Manchester City wins Premier League title

In football, Manchester City has retained their Premier League title, with a dramatic 3 - 2 win over Aston Villa.





Scoring three goals in five minutes, the team staged a sensational comeback from being 2 - 0 points down.





City were in danger of blowing it as Matty Cash and former Reds star Philippe Coutinho struck at the Etihad Stadium.





Yet Pep Guardiola's side showed all their champion quality to rally with Ilkay Gundogan coming off the bench to score twice in a remarkable five-minute spell.





Guardiola told U-K broadcaster Sky Sports Football the victory will go down in history.





"We are legends. So, when you win in this country, the Premier League, four times in five years, season four, is because these guys are so, so special. So, we'll be remembered," he said.



SBS launching sixth free-to-air channel

SBS is launching its sixth free-to-air channel today, 23 May.





SBS WorldWatch will broadcast international news services from 30 countries, giving people the chance to access world news in their preferred language.





The dedicated 24-hour channel is also the new home for SBS’s Arabic and Mandarin television news bulletins.



