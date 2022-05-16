Politics

From climate change to cost of living action: Greens outline balance of power demands

At a national campaign launch in Brisbane, Greens leader Adam Bandt has laid out his party's priorities should it hold the balance of power.

A man speaking into a microphone while standing at a lectern as people stand behind him.

Greens leader Adam Bandt. Source: AAP / Jono Searle

Greens leader Adam Bandt has laid out the priorities for his party should it hold the balance of power after Saturday's federal election.

Taking urgent action on climate change, dealing with
the cost of living crisis
and providing justice for Australia's First Nations people by progressing the Uluru Statement from the Heart are among the list of demands.

Mr Bandt will on Tuesday call on the party that wins the federal election to sign United States President Joe Biden's Global Methane Pledge, to phase out methane gas.

Advertisement
The gas is one of the nation's fastest growing sources of emissions.

"Voters deserve to know what will be on the negotiating table," Mr Bandt said at the Greens national campaign launch in Brisbane on Monday.

"Of course we want to see all our policies implemented, but these will be at the top of the list."
The Greens want to tackle the climate crisis by stopping new coal and gas mines, and address the rising cost of living by getting dental and mental health into Medicare, building affordable housing, and making childcare free.

"We can kick Scott Morrison out and elect a parliament with Greens in the balance of power getting action on the big issues that are facing this country," Mr Bandt said.

The party also wants to address inequality and cost of living pressures by wiping student debt and increasing income support above the poverty line.

"We face a crisis on several fronts," Mr Bandt said.

"As we have seen in recent months, and again here in Queensland this week, the climate crisis is getting worse.

"The cost of living is pushing more people into poverty and hardship, creating an inequality crisis.

"Wages have flatlined. Work is insecure. Affordable housing is out of reach."
People are seen cheering while holding signs that read "Dental into Medicare" and "Vote climate vote Green".
The Greens campaign launch was held in Brisbane. Source: AAP / Jono Searle.
At the same time, the Greens will make big corporations and billionaires pay their "fair share" of tax.

"This election has become a narrow contest between a terrible government that's got to go and a visionless opposition that keeps agreeing with them," Mr Bandt said.

"The Greens will kick the Liberals out and keep Labor on track."

The Greens released its policy costings, which were prepared by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office and relate to the period 2021/22 to 2024/25.
SHARE
3 min read
Published 16 May 2022 at 8:52pm
Source: SBS