Anthony Albanese urges protection of all innocent lives in Israel and Gaza

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government is working with international counterparts to provide humanitarian access to Gaza and establish a safe corridor at the Rafah crossing into Egypt to allow citizens to get to safety.





Israel continues to press into Gaza after Hamas, designated a terrorist organisation by the Australian government, launched an attack against civilians on 7 October, killing at least 1,400 Israelis and taking more than 200 hostages.



Asked whether he supported a statement from six former prime ministers who called for an end to religious hatred amid rising tensions over Israel's response against Hamas in Gaza, Albanese said his position had been clear.





"It is important that we recognise that the attacks from Hamas on Israel are worthy of absolute condemnation in an unequivocal way," Albanese told reporters in Bundaberg on Tuesday.





"It's also important to recognise that Israel has a right to defend itself, but how it does that matters.





"We need to make sure, as well, that every civilian life is valued, whether it be Israeli or Palestinian - every innocent loss of life is a tragedy."



John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison have issued a joint statement calling for Australians to remain united in the face of conflict abroad. Source: AAP / James Gourley, Mick Tsikas, Roy Vandervergt, Dean Lewins, Joel Carrett, Lukas Coch. John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison issued a joint statement on Monday calling for Australians to remain united in the face of conflict abroad.





The Executive Council of Australian Jewry called the letter "a powerful rejection of the incitement to hatred and violence directed at Jews in Australia at anti-Israel rallies".





"The fact that our former prime ministers put aside ideological and political differences to stand united in rejecting terrorism and anti-Semitism is an example that all Australians should follow," co-CEO Alex Ryvchin said.





"This letter is a sober reminder of how fragile our multiculturalism is and how urgently anti-Semitism must be confronted."



Former prime minister Paul Keating publicly rejected speculation his name was on the letter, and Albanese said questions on that decision were a matter for Keating.





But the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network has accused the six of allowing themselves to be used as a "tool" to "minimise Israel's gross violations of international law for the past 75 years".





The joint letter said the former prime ministers stood with all Jewish Australians and the Australian Palestinian community for the "suffering" being experienced.





It also called for humanitarian access to Gaza and reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution.





Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said unity was needed despite the ongoing conflict in the region and that the joint letter reflected the views of the federal government.





"The last thing this country needs is division based on the terrible scenes we're seeing in Palestine and Israel. Hamas wins if this country becomes divided," he told Nine's Today program.





While Australia recognised that "the psychotic nature of the gangster regime of Hamas is just despicable and needs to be rooted out", it had to be done so in a way that minimises the suffering of civilians on both sides, he said.



Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham said the letter was a powerful statement and clear cut reminded of Hamas being a terrorist organisation that would pose a continued threat to Israel is not brought under control.





But Australia Palestine Advocacy Network President Nasser Mashni branded the statement as hollow.





"Their significant platform should have been used to echo calls by the United Nations for an immediate ceasefire," he said.





"How the former prime ministers could have the audacity to quote religious texts about peace while Israel is carpet bombing two million people in Gaza is gut-wrenching hypocrisy."





Gazan authorities say the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8000 due to Israel's retaliatory strikes.



More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the attack launched by Hamas earlier in October, with more than 200 hostages taken.





Gazan authorities say the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,000 due to Israel's retaliatory strikes .





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group , gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.





Hamas's stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.





Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.



