Armoured vehicles, troop trainers: Australia announces more support for Ukraine

Another 30 Australian Bushmaster vehicles will head to Ukraine's frontline while defence personnel help train troops as part of the latest aid package.

Several armoured vehicles are seen in a row.

Australia will be sending a further 30 armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia. Source: AAP / CPL Brodie Cross/AP

Australia will send an extra 30 Bushmasters to Ukraine and up to 70 defence force trainers to the United Kingdom in its latest effort to prop up Kyiv.

It brings the total number of
the armoured vehicles
donated to Ukraine to 90.

But when and where they will be deployed, as well as how many have already landed there are being kept secret for security reasons.

The
personnel
will be deployed to the UK in January to join a British-led operation to train Ukrainian troops.

No Australian defence personnel will enter Ukraine.
Soldiers wearing camouflage gear on the ground holding guns.
Ukrainian recruits during training at a military base with UK Armed Forces in Southern England, on 12 October, 2022. Source: AAP, AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Defence Minister Richard Marles said Australian troops joining Operation INTERFLEX would help them prepare their Ukrainian counterparts to continue the fight against Russian aggression.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would continue to stand up for freedom and democracy.

"This is not just about Ukraine's sovereignty - the brave people of Ukraine are defending international law, rules and norms," he said.

The new measures bring the value of Australia's total support for Ukraine to $655 million, including $475m in military aid.

The additional costs will come from the defence department after
Tuesday's federal budget
revealed the government will provide more than $210m to Ukraine over five years.

Mr Marles has previously warned of a protracted conflict as Ukraine pleads with western nations to not let their support wane as the war drags on.
Published 27 October 2022 at 6:42am
Source: AAP

