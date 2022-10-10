Government considers sending troops to train Ukrainian forces after 'appalling' Russian attack on Kyiv

Australian troops could be sent to Ukraine to help train the country's armed forces following Russia's "appalling" attack on Kyiv, Defence Minister Richard Marles has declared.





At least 11 people have been killed.



Mr Marles was with Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko , when the news broke about the Kyiv bombings.







"The sense of heartbreak was really palpable," he told Sky News.









"We need to be making sure we are supporting Ukraine over the long term so that we're putting them in a position where they can actually resolve this conflict and end it on their own terms."









Mr Marles said sending Australian personnel to train Ukrainian forces was under consideration, as was supplying extra weaponry to the nation.







"Training is one of the measures that is being looked at," he said.





"We will be working up further support for Ukraine and that's a conversation that we're having."



Mr Myroshnychenko labelled the Russian attack "horrendous" and said his children grew up near a playground hit by one of the missiles.





"The only purpose is to scare people, to terrorise people," he told the ABC.





"It is sending a strong message - that is, Russian revenge for the Kerch Bridge (linking the Crimea peninsula).





"It is only intimidation and it is psychological pressure. This is a war crime, what Russians have done, and they will be held to account."





Mr Myroshnychenko called on Australia to provide more support to his country.





Opposition leader Peter Dutton said Ukraine "deserves our support" and the government should listen carefully.





"There is a role for Australian troops in training, particularly if we're giving equipment," he told Sky News.



A fireman helps injured civilians after several explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on 10 October , 2022. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

How would the US respond to Australia's potential training offer?

Washington is likely to welcome Australia's potential offer, according to a senior US foreign policy analyst.





Richard Fontaine, a former advisor to Senator John McCain and visiting fellow at the Lowy Institute, said every nation had a "dog in this fight".





"Countries that are not at direct risk from the Russian invasion have stepped up in important ways," he said.





"Australian contributions to that effort ... would be welcomed in significant ways."



Mr Fontaine described the missile strikes being launched as immediate retaliation because it was "Putin's favourite bridge", which had both operational and symbolic importance.





"Putin when faced with defeat or escalation, each time has chosen escalation," he said.



