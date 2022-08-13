Attorneys-general plan 'first of their kind' principles to stamp out coercive control in Australia

This article contains references to sexual harassment and assault.





Attorneys-general have agreed to finish work on a nationally consistent approach to coercive control by early 2023.





Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus met with his state, territory and New Zealand counterparts in Melbourne on Friday to examine strengthening criminal justice responses to sexual assault.





They released a consultation draft of the national principles to address coercive control which Mr Drefus has described as the "first of their kind".





"These principles ... represent a significant step toward a shared national understanding of coercive control," he said in a statement on Saturday.



"This shared understanding is vital for greater community awareness and will be an important tool in improving the safety of women and children."





Coercive control is described as the pattern of abusive behaviour designed to create power and dominance over another person or persons.





Ms Clarke's death sent ripples around the nation after her estranged husband used petrol to set her and her kids on fire in Brisbane.





National definitions of consent, sexual assault and child sexual abuse will be reviewed, as well as reforms into stealthing legislation.



The meeting also endorsed a five-year work plan to strengthen criminal justice responses to sexual assault.





Mr Dreyfus said a nationally consistent approach to the laws came after 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame urged attorneys-general in a presentation last year to improve the experiences of sexual assault victim-survivors in the criminal justice system.





The attorneys-general will plan to conduct a national review of definitions of consent in legislation, as well as broader definitions relating to sexual assault and child sexual abuse.





They also discussed progress towards model defamation reform, issues of youth justice, and Indigenous justice reform.



