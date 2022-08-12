Booze, bullying and harassment: Culture problem in Australia’s parliaments laid bare

This article contains references to sexual harassment and assault.





Sober, confronting and unacceptable is how the findings of an independent inquiry laying bare a "toxic culture" in NSW parliamentary workplaces has been described.





But sadly the investigation reveals an all too familiar story following last year’s review of the workplaces of the nation's federal politicians conducted by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins detailing harrowing experiences of bullying and sexual harassment.





The latest results once again show the harmful behaviour perpetuated by hierarchical systems of power, the under-representation of women and lack of diversity in leadership, alcohol consumption and the high pressure of the relentless world of politics.



NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has called for the report to become a watershed moment for improving the workplace culture of parliamentary workplaces.





“Clearly we have a culture in NSW parliament that over time has become in many instances toxic and is wrong,” he said.





“The statistics, the anecdotes, the reports that have come through during this time clearly demonstrate that change needs to happen.”



Harmful behaviour

The NSW investigation, conducted by former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick describes how harmful behaviours are “systemic and multi-directional” across parliamentary workplaces based on a survey of 447 employees.





One in five people reported sexual harassment in the past five years.





One in four experienced bullying.





The report further revealed concerns after the Jenkins review found more than half (51 per cent) of all people surveyed had experienced at least one incident of bullying, sexual harassment or actual or attempted sexual assault.



The similarities in the findings are clear.





Harmful behaviour is aggravated by staff facing abuse having little confidence in the structural and cultural protections to prevent bullying or stop it once it occurs.





The NSW report also identifies how several unnamed offices have been identified as "hotspots" for the behaviour.





The investigation also found the human cost of harmful behaviour is high, but reporting rates are low because of a lack of trust in reporting arrangements.





It is also much like the Jenkins review in noting that a high proportion of staff had chosen to keep quiet because of concerns that speaking out could damage their career.





Full Stop Australia CEO Hayley Foster said the “disturbing reading” came as no surprise but nevertheless “everybody should be shocked” by the findings.





“We know this kind of behaviour and culture is likely to happen when you have an environment when people don’t feel safe to speak out about their experiences,” she said.



A cultural reckoning

Concerns over sexual harassment in politics gained widespread public attention after former political staffer Brittany Higgins documented an allegation of rape inside Parliament House in Canberra.





Her disclosure of the alleged incident led to a wave of public calls for action to improve the treatment of women in politics and the Jenkins review being commissioned.



The NSW report similarly documents how sexual harassment and everyday sexism would occur at unacceptable rates, with the prevalence of experiences particularly high for women.





Intrusive questions about private lives or comments on appearance, sexually suggestive comments or jokes and inappropriate staring or leering among this behaviour.





Ms Foster said to create the most important change that needed to happen was to "create a safe workplace for people to actually make those disclosures."



Alcohol

The Broderick review also places a spotlight on the role of access to alcohol in parliamentary workplaces in contributing to harmful behaviours.





The report identifies that many believe alcohol is a contributing rather than causal factor to poor behaviour.





Alcohol is found to reduce inhibitions and increase predatory behaviour, as well as making it more difficult for someone who is subject to harmful behaviour to remove themselves.



Asked if a ban on alcohol would be considered in parliamentary workplaces, Mr Perrottet responded saying “everything is on the table”.





But the NSW report notes many believe that the way forward should be a policy to address the risks and harms associated with alcohol, rather than banning its consumption.





The recommendation mirrors a call in the Jenkins review to develop and implement consistent and comprehensive alcohol policies across parliamentary workplaces.



Diversity and inclusion

The report’s findings include identifying that some groups - including people who identify as LGBTIQ+ as well as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and culturally and linguistically diverse communities were particularly vulnerable to harmful behaviours.





Review participants noted that some of the views expressed in parliament were like “going back 50 years” leading to feelings of exclusion or discrimination.





Independent MP Alex Greenwich said the Broderick report had been a clear call to action on the “need to do better” to make politics a more inclusive place.





“People should be able to bring their whole selves to work, but it’s quite clear from this report that that isn’t the case for an LGBT person to do so safely,” he told SBS News.





“Workplaces are best served when all people, including LGBT people, feel safe and welcomed."



The report also calls for a taskforce to be established to reduce specific risks for LGBTIQ+ people in parliamentary workplaces.





Another recommendation is action to ensure representation of minority groups in positions of leadership and authority.





Labor MP Annoulack Chanthivong said the report had painted a “sober picture” with concerns people from diverse backgrounds were being adequately supported.





“Some of the concerns around a lack of protection for them is of real concern,” he told SBS News.





“As hard and uncomfortable as this report is, it is a real opportunity for us to do seismic change and significant change in the way the parliament operates.”



From Macquarie Street to Canberra

The Jenkins review also identified that people with these lived experiences had experienced being excluded or only seen through the lens of these perceptions.





One of its key recommendations is to advance gender equality, diversity and inclusion among parliamentarians and party leaders, and to improve representation across politics.





Federal Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi said both reports had identified the need for more action to enhance diversity in politics.





“Both the Commonwealth and NSW reports identify the prevalence of racism and make recommendations with respect to improving cultural diversity in parliament,” she told SBS News.





“It’s essential this part of the work is prioritised. Tackling racism and improving diversity has to be part and parcel of cultural change in our parliamentary workplaces.”



Osmond Chiu, a research fellow at Per Capita, said political institutions were failing to reflect the diversity that the “proud multicultural country” Australia boasts as being.





“Culturally and linguistically diverse people who work in parliamentary workplaces feel underrepresented and isolated in ways they do not in the broader community,” he told SBS News.





“There is growing recognition that the lack of cultural diversity in politics is a problem.





“Much of that focus is rightly on parliamentarians but we need to look at all levels of political involvement.”



