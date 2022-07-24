Australia

'You can't be what you can't see': Why representation matters to these new senators

“It's going to be such an interesting parliament to have those different perspectives at the table,” Senator Fatima Payman said.

Newly-elected Labor senators Jana Stewart (left) and Fatima Payman (right)

Newly-elected Labor senators Jana Stewart (left) and Fatima Payman (right) will be a part of the most diverse government in Australia's history. Credit: AAP

When Australia’s 47th Parliament sits for the first time on Tuesday it will feature the most diverse government in Australia’s history.

Labor has welcomed 20 new caucus members, 10 of whom are from culturally or linguistically diverse backgrounds.

In addition to three Indigenous Australians, the new caucus members bring with them Sri Lankan, Malaysian, Chinese, Indian, Mauritian and Afghan heritage.

Of the new recruits, 13 are women, pushing the total female representation in caucus to just above 50 per cent for the first time in an Australian government.
Jerome Laxale, Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Fatima Payman, Jana Stewart and Sally Sitou (from left to right)
Jerome Laxale, Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Fatima Payman, Jana Stewart and Sally Sitou (from left to right) are among 20 new Labor caucus members. Source: SBS News / Pablo Vinales
Fatima Payman, 27, who came to Australia as a refugee from Afghanistan, will be the youngest member of this Parliament and the first MP to wear a hijab in Australia’s Federal Parliament.

Having just taken part in ‘Senator school’ which provides new MPs an introduction to Parliament, she said she was feeling overwhelmed, nervous and excited.

“I never imagined to be in a position like this, because back then [as a teenager] you never saw yourself reflected in this incredible institution, this huge place that makes laws and legislation that impact our lives,” she told SBS News on Sunday.

“So you just thought it was for people that, you know, occupy that space, well, mainly, the white male, sort of demographic.”

Senator Payman said after so much talk about multiculturalism, it was good to "see" it reflected in politics.
“It's really that sort of proud moment of calling yourself an Australian, and you can't be what you can't see, and so we're seeing a diverse representation from all walks of life," she said.

“It's going to be such an interesting parliament to have those different perspectives at the table.”

Senator Payman said knowing she is representing and reflecting others in the community was an incredible thought.

“That voice or that voice of the Muslim or multicultural community, who, English is not their first language, having their voices and struggles sort of brought to the forefront, and to put a lens of what they're going through over the legislation and discussions that we're going to have in parliament is going to be quite important," she said.

“You can be Afghan and Muslim, but you can also be Australian at the same time. So it's just merging all those identities together to make this holistic human being.”
Senator Payman said she knows her presence in the Senate might challenge some people who have expressed negative sentiments towards Muslims or multicultural communities.

“I think over time, there's going to be a mutual understanding of what their story was for having those sort of sentiments towards Muslims or towards multicultural communities, and maybe my understanding of, you know, their position. So it will be an interesting experience,” she said.

Senator Payman will also bring a youthful perspective to politics with most of her colleagues at least a couple of decades older than her.
“As a young person, I may have had experiences that our current senior members of parliament aren't able to relate to, you know, the challenges that young people face from social media, housing to employment and education," she said.

"That's something that young people are grappling with, and I'm super keen to sort of champion that agenda going forward.”

New Labor Senator Jana Stewart is a Mutthi Mutthi and Wamba Wamba woman.

“One of the absolute priority areas for me, is thinking particularly about not just First Nations, women or First Nations people, but for women of colour as well, and how we can increase visibility and representation in everything that we do,” she told SBS News.

A family therapist by trade, Senator Stewart is passionate about improving the lives of women and children.

“Giving kids the very best start in life and supporting families at the very beginning to give every child and every family the best opportunity to succeed is where it all starts,” she said.

'It won't be easy, but it's absolutely possible'

Senator Stewart, who is a mother, is also pregnant so adds to the growing number of women who have given birth or cared for a young baby while in parliament.

“It won't be easy, but it's absolutely possible,” she said.

Senator Stewart said she hopes to work closely with Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney on creating an
Indigenous Voice to Parliament
.

“We just have to look at the work that Victoria is doing with the
First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria
, we are leading the nation in Victoria. So I feel like we come from a very solid foundation in our home state. So we've got lots to contribute to the national conversation,” she said.

“And I'm really looking forward to working with, my mob back home to understand what they want, how they want to be a part of the progress nationally.”
5 min read
Published 24 July 2022 at 6:02pm, updated 38 minutes ago at 7:00pm
By Aleisha Orr, Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS News

