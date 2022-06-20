'Making history today': Fatima Payman becomes parliament's first hijab-wearing Muslim woman

Fatima Payman has won Western Australia's sixth and final Senate seat, becoming the first Afghan Australian and the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman in parliament.





She is the state's only new senator, after Labor senators Sue Lines and Glenn Sterle were re-elected, along with Liberal senators Michaelia Cash and Dean Smith.





The final seat is held by Green senator Dorinda Cox, who in 2021 became the first Indigenous woman to represent WA in the Senate.



The new senator was jubilant on Monday after her win.





"WE WON!!!! I'm proud to announce that I've officially been elected as a Senator for Western Australia," she announced on Facebook .





"Thank you everyone for your love and support! We did it!"



Ms Payman arrived as a refugee from Afghanistan with her parents and three siblings, before growing up in Perth's northern suburbs.





In her early years, her father worked around the clock as a kitchen hand, a security guard and a taxi driver. Her mother looked after the family before starting her own small business of providing driving lessons.





Inspired by the hard work of her parents when she was younger, Ms Payman became an organiser for the United Workers Union and, after losing her dad to leukemia in 2018, decided she wanted to represent hard working Australians like him who strived to make ends meet.





She is passionate about breaking down barriers for women, young people and culturally diverse communities.



Fellow Labor representatives were quick to congratulate Ms Payman on Monday.





"I am so proud that our state is sending Fatima to represent us in Canberra," WA MP Patrick Gorman said. "Senator-elect Payman is an Australian Muslim with cultural roots from Afghanistan, the eldest of four children and a strong advocate for workers."



While fellow WA Labor Senator Ms Lines said she was "making history today".



Meanwhile the Afghan Embassy in Australia said they were pleased to hear the news, particularly on World Refugee Day .





"On this #WorldRefugeeDay we are pleased to hear that Ms FatimaPayman, an Afghan Refugee, now an Australian citizen, has made her path towards the Senate of the @Aust_Parliament. Many congratulations, Senator FatimaPayman!"

