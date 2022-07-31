Australia faces 'alarming' gas shortfall, Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling and Emma McKeon makes history

Good morning, it’s Akash Arora here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.



Ukraine grain exporter killed in Russian strikes

The owner of one of Ukraine's largest grain-producing and exporting companies has been killed along with his wife in heavy Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, the local governor said. Founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife Raisa died when a missile hit their home , Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Mr Vadatursky's death as "a great loss for all of Ukraine". The city's Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said the strikes were "probably the most powerful" on the city of the entire five-month-old war.



Report predicts 'significant gas shortfall for next year'

Australia could face a significant shortfall of gas supplies next year as soaring energy prices exacerbate cost-of-living pressure on household budgets, a major new report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission predicts . Released on Monday, the report said the shortfall would occur if all the excess gas produced by exporters was sent overseas. According to Treasurer Jim Chalmers, the report highlights some "alarming" aspects of the gas market in Australia, particularly on the east coast. "It projects a significant gas shortfall for next year unless gas producers supply more of their uncontracted or excess gas to the domestic market," he said.



Emma McKeon becomes the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete

Emma McKeon has become the most successful athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games after winning her 11th gold medal on Monday morning. McKeon won the latest medal for her victory in the women’s 50m freestyle in Birmingham . McKeon superseded the previous record for most Commonwealth golds – 10 – by Australian swimmers Susie O'Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones. “It's really nice to be mentioned alongside some of those names and I will be part of that history for years to come, hopefully," McKeon said.



Vietnamese refugee meets his saviour after 41 years

Hanh Do has crystal-clear memories of the day when he came face to face with an Australian immigration officer, Lachlan Kennedy, in a Malaysian refugee camp. It was 1981 and Mr Do had just fled his home in Vietnam — six years after the communist government took over the country following the end of the Vietnam War. Mr Do had applied to come to Australia as a refugee. Mr Kennedy was the officer who approved Mr Do's application — a moment that changed the course of Mr Do's life. Now, 41 years later, Mr Do and Mr Kennedy have been reunited for the first time . "It's amazing, I couldn't believe one day I could meet him," Mr Do said.

